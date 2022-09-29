Expand / Collapse search

California to weigh making girls flag football school sport

Published 
Sports
Associated Press

California to weigh making girls flag football school sport

School athletics officials in Southern California will ask the state to make flag football an official high school sport for girls.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) - School athletics officials in Southern California will ask the state to make flag football an official high school sport for girls.

The California Interscholastic Federation’s Southern Section voted Thursday in favor of the plan, said Thom Simmons, the section’s assistant commissioner.

The state body that governs interscholastic athletics in California is scheduled to take up the proposal on Oct. 7 and vote on it early next year.

Flag football gains popularity among females

Female flag football is gaining steam in the Bay Area and nation wide. Members of the San Francisco Women's Flag Football league open up about the growth of the game.

The move comes more girls have been playing flag football in youth leagues and some high schoolers in Southern California have been playing in a pilot league started by the Los Angeles Chargers and LA Rams.

Athletics officials hope that making it an official high school sport will increase participation and help coaches create a pipeline to develop players.

The Southern Section is the biggest of the state federation’s ten regions with more than 550 member schools.

Girls and women playing sports is not just a game

February 2, 2022 marks "National Girls and Women in Sports Day." The day celebrates the accomplishments of female athletes, acknowledges the work still ahead to achieve equality and supports young girls participation in sports.