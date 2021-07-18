Coco Gauff tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Tokyo Olympics

Team USA will be without Coco Gauff when the Tokyo Olympics get underway after America’s rising tennis star tested positive for COVID-19.

Gauff announced the news on Twitter Sunday afternoon, saying she was disappointed to miss the games.

Coco Gauff of The United States plays a forehand in her Ladies' Singles Fourth Round match against Angelique Kerber of Germany during Day Seven of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2021 in Lond Expand

"It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this dream come true in the future," Gauff said. "I want to wish TEAM USA best of luck and a safe games for every Olympian and the entire Olympic family."

Gauff began playing tennis at age 6 and made her professional debut in 2018 when she was 14. In 2019, she finished ranked No. 68 in the world by the World Tennis Association – her first top-100 finish. In 2020, she finished ranked No. 48. Currently, she's considered the 25th best player in the world.

Gauff is the latest Olympian to test positive for the virus that’s disrupted the world for the last year and a half.

Earlier on Sunday, two South African soccer players became the first athletes to test positive for the virus inside the Olympic Village.

An official with the South African soccer team also tested positive, as did a fourth member of South Africa's contingent, the Associated Press reported.

The day before, a non-athlete resident of the Olympic Village also tested positive.

This story was reported from Atlanta.