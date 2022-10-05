Who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd home run? Dallas baseball fan must make $2M decision

article

A lucky baseball fan has a big decision to make after catching Yankees star Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball.

Judge set the new American League record for home runs in a season during the second game of a double header against the Rangers in Arlington Tuesday.

His home run broke the previous record set in 1961 by another Yankee outfielder, Roger Maris. It also moves him into seventh place overall for the single season record, but the others are tainted by steroid scandals.

Yankees star Aaron Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris' AL record in Arlington

Cory Youmans, the baseball fan who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball at Globe Life Field, shared a picture of it on social media.

The ball that was knocked into the seats could be worth a large amount of money.

The fan who caught it could decide to keep it as memorabilia, give it to the Yankees organization or sell it for an estimated $2 million at auction.

FOX 4 anchor Hanna Battah has some insight into what that fan may be thinking. She happens to be good friends with him and recently officiated his wedding.

His name is Cory Youmans. He lives in Dallas and is the vice president of Fisher Investments in Plano.

Hanna said he had attended the game on Monday and was hoping to see Judge make history that night. He returned to Globe Life Field Tuesday hoping for another shot and was sitting in the front row of Section 31.

"His wife, Bri, actually told me that she’s the one who told him, ‘Hey don’t forget to bring your glove in case that happens,'" Hanna said. "I’m sure that even she didn’t think that something like that was possible."

Rangers ticket prices spike as Yankees' Aaron Judge chases history

Cory Youmans snapped this picture of his left field view in Globe Life Field just before Aaron Judge hit his record-setting 62nd home run.

Youmans’ wife, Bri Amaranthus, is a local sports reporter.

Hanna said Youmans loves collecting sports memorabilia, but he’s also a financially savvy person. She’s sure the value of the ball will be in his mind over the next few days.

As he was escorted out of the stadium during the game to have the ball authenticated, Youmans told reporters that he wasn’t yet sure what he’ll do with the ball.

"Good question. I haven’t thought about it," he said.

The Yankees organization has apparently already offered to negotiate a deal for the ball.

After the game, Judge was asked if he knew the ball's whereabouts.

"I don’t know where it’s at. We’ll see what happens with that. It would be great to get it back, but that’s a souvenir for a fan. They made a great catch out there and they got every right to keep it," he said.