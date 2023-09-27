Damian Lillard traded to Bucks from Trail Blazers: reports

article

Seven-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard has been reportedly traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Lillard departs from the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team deal, with Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, and Toumani Camara heading to the Blazers, while Jusuf Nurkić, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson are bound for the Suns. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the blockbuster deal.

Lillard, an Oakland native who has been with Portland for 11 years, has repeatedly said that he wants to contend for a championship.

He requested the trade in July and generated some interest from the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets, among other teams. In the end, Lillard found his new home with the Bucks.

As with all trades, it cannot be finalized until NBA attorneys review the terms and approve the deal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.