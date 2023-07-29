Expand / Collapse search

Former 49ers player Frank Gore rejoins team as football advisor

By O. Gloria Okorie
San Francisco 49ers
SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 20: Frank Gore #21 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi Stadium on December 28, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals 20-17. (Photo by Michael Z

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Former San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore has joined the team's front office as a football advisor, according to reports. 

The Florida native shared pictures of a signing on his Instagram Saturday afternoon.

Gore was first drafted in the NFL back in 2005 and has spent 10 seasons with the 49ers. He also spent time playing for Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, and most recently, the New York Jets, according to ESPN.

ESPN reported Gore said in a "SFNiners" podcast he wanted to work on the "personnel side" of the team in April 2022.