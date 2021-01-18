Expand / Collapse search
Former A's pitcher Dave Stewart makes bid for share of Coliseum site

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Sports
KTVU FOX 2

OAKLAND, Calif. - Former Oakland A’s pitcher Dave Stewart has placed a bid to buy a portion of the Coliseum site in hopes of developing the area.  

The three-time World Series champion and Oakland native submitted a $115 million bid to buy the city of Oakland’s share of the site, according to a San Francisco Chronicle report. 

"Home has always been where my heart is. Oakland is every bit of who and why I am," Stewart wrote on Twitter. "An opportunity to do right by our community, keep our community, to do better by our community is the only driving force for me in this."   

Stewart said he would support building a new stadium at the site if the A’s plans for a Howard Terminal ballpark fall through. He did not specify partners or investors in the bid. 

The team has proposed bold plans to build a modern waterfront stadium on the Oakland Estuary and revamp the Coliseum. They planned to open the new park in 2023. 

Stewart, 69, played eight of his 16 seasons with Oakland.