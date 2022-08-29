Expand / Collapse search

Jimmy Garoppolo will remain a San Francisco 49er this season

The San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have agreed on a restructured deal according to ESPN. The new deal is a year long and keeps Garoppolo in San Francisco for the remainder of this season. 

According to the report, the contract has a no-trade and no-tag clause in it and allows Garoppolo to leave next season. This year Garoppolo will serve as Trey Lance's back up. 

The one-year deal will pay Garoppolo $6.5 million in base salary and is fully guaranteed. Garoppolo also will receive $500,000 in roster bonuses and is eligible for playtime bonuses.  

Last season, Garoppolo led the 49ers to a 10-7 record. He threw for over 3,800 yards and 20 touchdowns. 