Austin-area cyclist charged with murder of Moriah Wilson, rising cyclist star

Police have identified the suspect who allegedly shot and killed a rising star in gravel and mountain bike cycling in an East Austin home as Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34.

Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, 25, was found shot dead in an Austin apartment on May 11.

According to cycling magazine VeloNews, Wilson had flown from Colorado to Texas earlier that week in preparation for the Gravel Locos race in Hico, where she was a favorite to win. A few weeks earlier, she won the Belgian Waffle Ride in California.

According to an affidavit from the Austin Police Department (APD), Wilson’s female friend picked her up at the Austin airport on May 10. The friend told police that she left her apartment, where Wilson was staying, around 5:30 p.m on May 11.

Later, she received a text message from Wilson that she was going for an evening swim with a male cyclist named Colin Strickland. Strickland told police that he went swimming with Wilson at Deep Eddy Pool. Afterward, they walked to Pool Burger and ate before he dropped her off at her friend’s house around 8:30 p.m. on May 11.

A neighbor’s surveillance footage showed an SUV pulling up to the Maple Avenue apartment shortly after. The vehicle resembled an SUV registered to a woman who lives with Strickland, according to the affidavit.

Strickland told police that the woman he lives with, his girlfriend Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, returned home in the SUV around 9:20 p.m. He also told police that he had been dating Armstrong for approximately three years before briefly ending their relationship for one to two weeks in October 2021.

During their breakup, Strickland reportedly met Wilson.

Strickland told police that he had a romantic relationship with Wilson. Text messages between Wilson and Strickland also showed that Wilson appeared to be under the impression that she was dating Strickland even though he was dating Armstrong.

An anonymous caller reportedly called APD the days following Wilson's death and said Armstrong discovered Strickland was having a relationship with Wilson in January 2022. Armstrong became furious and was shaking with anger, according to the affidavit.

Armstrong told the anonymous caller that she wanted to kill Wilson and that she had either recently purchased a firearm or was going to, according to the affidavit. Strickland told police that he purchased two 9mm handguns for him and Armstrong around this time.

Wilson was shot multiple times with a 9mm handgun, according to the affidavit. APD tested Armstrong's handgun and found that the weapon was the same firearm used in Wilson's death based on ballistic evidence.

Strickland told police that he has not spoken with Armstrong since May 13, according to the affidavit. Armstrong has also reportedly not been seen or heard from since this time.

Armstrong's social media accounts also appear to have been deleted.

Last Friday, Wilson's parents issued a statement that was also shared at the start of the Gravel Locos race in Hico, Texas, according to VeloNews.

We know that Moriah would want the event to carry on, for her compatriots to test their limits, as she would have been alongside her friends on the race course. We hope everyone feels her passion and support as they chase their own dreams. Her spirit will be there with you all, while training and on every race day.