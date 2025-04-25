San Francisco 49ers first-round pick Mykel Williams looks to make immediate impact

article

There was activity on Friday at the home of the San Francisco 49ers, but it didn't involve pads or drills. Instead, it was a carefully executed game of strategy in the NFL draft.

49ers draft Mykel Williams in the first round

What we know:

The Niners' first-round pick is a player who can help coaches and players turn around a porous defense.

Standing 6-foot-5 with a smile nearly as wide as his shoulders, newly drafted 49er Mykel Williams met the media in the team's auditorium. He said his first mission was to learn from the team's best, Nick Bosa.

"I want to learn everything from him. I want to learn how he rushes when he rushes, why he does things. I want to learn how he thinks. So that's something I can't wait to get next to Nick and pick his brain a little bit," he said, sitting alone at a table, wearing a black suit with a bejeweled necklace.

Comes by way of UGA Bulldogs

Dig deeper:

Williams was a star edge rusher for the University of Georgia Bulldogs. Quickness in his feet and hands and strength to fight through blocks made him a crucial part of the 'Dawgs' National Championship in 2022. He joins a San Francisco team that was porous on defense in 2024, ranking 19th in tackling efficiency out of 32 teams.

Additionally, the team parted ways with a host of free agents on defense, including Javon Hargrave, Talanoa Hufanga, Charvarius Ward, and Dre Greenlaw.

"He fits right in with the Robert Saleh philosophy. With Saleh back in the fold. He likes to play fast and physical. He likes to have edge rushers who can collapse the pocket, who are insane and difficult for tight ends to block and too fast around the edge for tackles to handle," said Dr. Shaun Fletcher, a sports communication professor at San Jose State University and a former NFL scout.

Williams was the 11th overall pick in this year's NFL draft.

Though tall and slim at only 265 pounds, he can put on more weight and increase his football IQ.

He said he hopes to help San Francisco's front office smile broadly before the season and during it as well.

"I got the swipe. I got the long arms. I can go power. But to be a better player, in my opinion, I need to be more decisive in what I do in my pass rushes," said Williams. "I want to be able to be on the field every down. I feel like if you're able to do that, they're gonna take care of you when it's time to take care of you. So, I want to be on the field as long as I can. And that comes with learning your job and learning your responsibilities."

Williams said he's already had a conversation with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and loves the way he'll be used in the Niners' revamped defensive system.

Jesse Gary is a news and sports reporter based in the station's South Bay bureau. Follow him on the Instagram platform, @jessegontv and on Facebook, @JesseKTVU.