Oakland A's fans psyched for wild card game against Tampa Bay Rays

Before the gates to the Oakland Coliseum parking lot opened at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oakland A’s fans were lined up in their cars ready to cheer on their team in the American League Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Jose Felicialo is one fan who pulled up at 8:30 a.m. to be first in line, “I am so stoked, I’m juiced. This is everything a fan could hope for, a fighting chance inside the playoffs. That’s all we ask for and we have that,” he said.

This isn’t just any game, it’s the game, winner take all. The A’s battle it out at home against the Rays in the first playoff game Oakland has hosted since 2013.

“I’m proud of what this team has done. Billy [Beane] and I and our staff spent a lot of time over the last couple of years turning this roster over and putting pieces in place and the guys have gone out and played great so it’s a lot of fun to be here,” said A’s General Manager David Forst.

More than 50,000 fans will pack the Coliseum. An extra 20,000 seats are available on Mt. Davis. The sky high seating area is rarely open, just a handful of times in the last two years. Before 2018, it wasn’t used for more than a decade.

“When you’re up there and you see the sunset, it is an incredible vista back of the water of the San Leandro Bay. There are some special perks about that area,” said Dave Kaval, A’s team president.

On the ground, MC Hammer will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. In the sky, a jet team will do a fly over. It’ll be an exciting game and A’s fans are here for their team no matter what, “Whether we win, lose or draw we’re A’s proud we’re winners already,” said Felicialo.

