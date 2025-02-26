Oakland Roots changing culture of new team

The Oakland Roots made several changes in the offseason with a vision for success.

The Brief The Oakland Roots re-vamped their team in the offseason to align with their vision of a winning culture. The club signed 32-year-old Mexico International winger Jurgen Damm, a 4x Liga MX Champion, among other moves. The team will make history by playing the 2025-2026 season at the Oakland Coliseum. The home opener is set for March 22nd against San Antonio FC.



The Roots are ready for a fresh start. Last season, the club fell in the first round of the playoffs. At media day on Wednesday, head coach Gavin Glinton said the offseason was productive.

"There's a lot of good energy around the group right now," he said. "There's a real intensity that I think was lacking last year."

Coaches and staff were intentional about bringing in "blue-collar players" who came from winning cultures and clubs. They were looking for players without egos and without entitlement, according to Technical Director Jordan Ferrell.

"The culture that we're trying to create is... that people don't see picking up a cone or moving a goal is beneath them," Ferrell said.

The Roots recruit local and international players

Local perspective:

At least 11 new players have joined, including goalie Kendall McIntosh. He's an Oakland native who grew up in Santa Rosa, and played for Santa Clara University. Returning are 19-year-old, Ilya Alekseev of Pleasanton and 19-year-old Ali Elmasnaouy from the Oakland/Berkeley area. The two played youth soccer together for Ballistic United Soccer Club.

"You always go to the games and you're a fan of the team first," Elmasnaouy said. "Being able to play on the team is really a blessing."

Mexico Superstar joins team

What we know:

Just this month, The Roots signed 32-year-old Mexican International winger Jurgen Damm, a 4x Liga MX champion.

"We're excited to get him up to speed and locked in with the group," Glinton said.

New home

What they're saying:

For the 2025 season, the club will return to Oakland after initially playing at Laney College, followed by playing at Cal State East Bay in Hayward. They will now play on a new pitch in an historic venue: The Oakland Coliseum.

"I grew up going to A's games and Raiders games," Elmasnaouy said. "Every morning I drive to practice and I visualize myself playing there."

Glinton agreed.

"There's just an aura about the place; you can feel it," he said. "It feels like the Roman Coliseum. I can't tell you what I'm going to be feeling. I just know it's going to be amazing."

The team will play their first two games of the season on March 8 and March 15 in Orange County. The home opener in Oakland will be played on March 22 against San Antonio FC.