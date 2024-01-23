Oakland Roots release full 2024 schedule and kickoff times

article

It's almost time to kick it, Bay Area soccer fans. The Oakland Roots have released the team's full 34 game schedule for the upcoming 2024 season.

The Roots kick things off at home on March 9 against Indy Eleven. The first road game comes two weeks later, on March 23, against the reigning USL Champions, Phoenix Rising.

One of the highlights during the home season includes a birthday party game on August 31 to celebrate the Roots fifth anniversary. In all, the team will play 17 home games at Pioneer Stadium on the campus of Cal State University, East Bay, with 15 of those games kicking off at 7pm. The season wraps up on October 26 against Birmingham Legion FC.

KTVU is a partner with the Roots, so stay tuned for details on ktvu.com on how you can watch their games.

Click here to see the Roots full schedule posted on their website.