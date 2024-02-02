Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from SUN 4:00 AM PST until SUN 10:00 PM PST, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
3
Flood Watch
from SAT 4:00 PM PST until MON 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from SUN 4:00 AM PST until SUN 10:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose

'Official' 49ers Super Bowl jerseys for sale, but in wrong color

By KTVU Staff
Published 
San Francisco 49ers
KTVU FOX 2

If you're looking to get decked out in Niners gear that matches what the 49ers will be wearing on the field during the Super Bowl, you might be out of luck.

The San Francisco 49ers will be wearing white jerseys when they play Kansas City Chiefs, who'll be dressed in red, on Feb. 11. 

But the NFL's exclusive manufacturer and distributor of team gear, a company called Fanatics, is only selling red 49ers jerseys with the official Super Bowl patch.

And, it appears that it's already too late to get the "official" apparel in time for the title game. Some items on the on the NFL shop website have a note that says: "Special Event Item - Ships by 2/14, so it's not eligible for Super Bowl delivery."

New 49ers memorabilia is popping up everywhere. Some fans are trying to muster enough orders for 49ers license plates that would lead the California DMV to approve the vanity designs for cars. 

49ers, Chiefs stay in Henderson for Super Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will be staying in Henderson, Nev. — near Las Vegas — in the week leading up to the Super Bowl.