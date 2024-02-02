'Official' 49ers Super Bowl jerseys for sale, but in wrong color

If you're looking to get decked out in Niners gear that matches what the 49ers will be wearing on the field during the Super Bowl, you might be out of luck.

The San Francisco 49ers will be wearing white jerseys when they play Kansas City Chiefs, who'll be dressed in red, on Feb. 11.

But the NFL's exclusive manufacturer and distributor of team gear, a company called Fanatics, is only selling red 49ers jerseys with the official Super Bowl patch.

And, it appears that it's already too late to get the "official" apparel in time for the title game. Some items on the on the NFL shop website have a note that says: "Special Event Item - Ships by 2/14, so it's not eligible for Super Bowl delivery."

New 49ers memorabilia is popping up everywhere. Some fans are trying to muster enough orders for 49ers license plates that would lead the California DMV to approve the vanity designs for cars.