Protester tackled during 49ers games files police report

A protester who ran onto the field during the San Francisco 49ers’ Monday night home game against the Rams has filed a police report after being subdued by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Santa Clara Police Department Lt. Cuong Phan confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that the department has an active investigation of the incident, which meant he could provide few other details. Wagner reacted with bemusement when asked about the protester’s complaint, which was made Tuesday.

"I heard about it, but it is what it is," Wagner said at the Rams’ training complex. "It’s behind me. I ain’t really focused on it. I’m more concerned about the security guard that was hurt trying to chase him. We don’t know what that (pink smoke) is. You’ve just got to do what you’ve got to do."

Wagner flattened the protester who ran across the field and toward the Rams’ sideline while waving a device emitting pink smoke shortly before halftime at Levi’s Stadium. Teammate Takk McKinley also helped as Wagner subdued the protester, who had eluded security during the run across the field, while another protester was caught before getting very far onto the field.