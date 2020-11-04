Report: 49ers shut down facility due to COVID-19 test results

The 49ers have reportedly shut down their facility due to COVID-19 test results, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The announcement comes the day before the team is scheduled to host the Green Bay Packers.

The team is closing the facility as a precautionary measure while they conduct contract tracing, Schefter said.

KTVU requested a comment from the team but it was not immediately returned.

The season has been tough for the 4-4 Niners, with a heavy flow of injury news piling up. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle both left Sunday's loss to the Seahawks with injuries. They'll each miss extended time, and possibly the rest of the season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.