Roger Craig reveals vascular dementia diagnosis during Hall of Fame speech

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The Brief Roger Craig announced Saturday during his Hall of Fame induction speech that he has vascular dementia. The three-time Super Bowl champion added that doctors believe the diagnosis could be linked to concussions suffered while playing. In 1985, Craig became the first NFL player to rush for 1,000 yards and have 1,000 yards receiving in the same season.



Roger Craig, one of the NFL’s all-time great running backs, revealed Saturday during his Hall of Fame induction speech that he has vascular dementia and that his doctors suspect the condition could stem from his playing days.

Big picture view:

The three-time Super Bowl champion sat on stage at Tom Benson Stadium, in Canton, Ohio, wearing the gold jacket given to enshrined players, as a prerecorded video message of him speaking played. Around the eight-minute mark of the nine-minute recording, Craig spoke about the diagnosis and said doctors believe "it may be related, at least in part, to the concussions" he endured as a player.

What they're saying:

"Two things could be true," Craig said. "Football gave me opportunities beyond anything I can imagine. It helped shape the man I became. At the same time, we know more today about brain health than when I played. I hope sharing my story encourages people to pay attention to their health and seek help when something doesn’t feel right."

Dig deeper:

According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of vascular dementia include confusion, trouble finding the right words, difficulty paying attention, trouble organizing thoughts or actions, difficulty planning, slow thinking, uncertainty about what to do next, and memory issues.

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"The changes were gradual," Craig said. "At first, they were easy to dismiss as normal aging. Over time, my family noticed, too."

The backstory:

Craig was drafted in 1983 by the San Francisco 49ers out of Nebraska and became one of the most versatile players in the league, helping the Niners win three of their five Super Bowls. In 1985, he became the first player in NFL history to have 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season.

What they're saying:

"When I learned that Bill Walsh wanted me, that meant something because he saw something in me that others didn’t," Craig said. "He didn’t just want a running back, he wanted a complete football player. He trusted me to do whatever the team needed. That’s why a 1,000-yard rushing, 1,000-yard receiving season means so much to me. We weren’t chasing numbers. We were chasing wins. I didn’t realize I was making history. It just felt like we were doing something special as a team. Looking back, I can appreciate how difficult it is and how few players have done it since."

Dig deeper:

Craig, who also played one season for the then-Los Angeles Raiders and two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, was inducted alongside Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Luke Kuechly, and Adam Vinatieri.

The Source: Information for this article was taken from The Associated Press. This story was reported from Orlando.



