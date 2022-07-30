San Francisco Giants officially retire Will Clark's No. 22

San Francisco Giants legend Will Clark’s No. 22 will soon be out of circulation. In a pregame ceremony on Saturday, the organization will honor Clark’s storied career by officially retiring his jersey.

On Friday, in a one-on-one interview with KTVU, Clark said it will be unbelievable to see his jersey hanging alongside other Giants greats.

"It's something I will never forget. It is my Hall of Fame," said Clark.

The jersey retirement ceremony will start at 5:00 p.m. at Oracle Park. Clark told KTVU he will address the crowd, but did not reveal exactly what he would say to Giants fans, players and former teammates.

"I was able to go out on the field and do my job," said Clark. "I could not have done that without a lot of people, teammates, fans, support personnel, the whole works, we did this together."

Clark played eight seasons with the Giants and made five All-Star appearances.

In 1989, Clark batted .333 and tallied 23 home runs to help the Giants win 92 games and reach the World Series for the first time since 1962.

Clark is the 11th player to have his jersey retired by the Giants. He currently serves as a special assistant in the Giants front office.