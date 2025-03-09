San Rafael's Hyder Amil remains undefeated in UFC

The Brief Hyder Amil has never lost a fight in the UFC He believes his tough upbringing is the reason why he's been successful Amil is the ambassador of the Guardian Project



San Rafael, Calif. -Despite a torn bicep and torn MCL, Hyder Amil is fresh off his biggest victory of his career over William Gomis who was the 20th ranked fighter in the featherweight division.

This win improved his record to 11-0.

However, the fight that might've put him on the map was when he went viral for punching his opponent several times in a row.

"People know me and call me ‘38 special guy’ and everyone knows me for that," said Amil.

Things didn't always work in Amil's favor.

He grew up in the Philippines in Cebu City, where he said he was abused by people in the neighborhood, and they would throw rocks at him since his skin color was pale and he was half Muslim. He said his late father, who died recently, was abusive as well in his childhood.



His mother decided to move him and his siblings to San Rafael to search for a fresh start from humble beginnings.



Amil said he was bitter since his dad was no longer around, and he felt out of place being in a city where his peers didn't look like him.



The bullying and harassment followed his family.

"When we came over here, it was my sisters and my mom and I had to deal with their boyfriends and I had to deal with my mom more specifically and realizing no one is going to take care of my mom and sisters but me. So I was like, you know what, I need to learn how to protect myself, and one of my buddies was like, 'hey man, I've been doing this kick boxing thing,' and he was beating people up and he was a really good fighter so I was like ‘hey dude let me join you.’" said Amil.

Throughout Amil's teenage years, he was dominant in sports like wrestling and kick boxing, where he sparred and defeated grown men.



There was a chance his talents could've gone down the drain when he walked away from MMA and attempted to live a normal life by going to junior college and working regular jobs.

"I got fired from my job and I sent all these Craigslist jobs that I need to make rent and a MMA gym hired me and that's how I got started in MMA. So I just took it as a sign from God that maybe my journey with MMA isn't done yet," said Amil.

From that point on, Amil's unwavering passion for combat grew, and he committed himself to being the best mixed martial artist he could be.



He tested himself on big stages like the Bellator MMA organization and Legacy Fighting Alliance.



Amil caught the eye of UFC CEO Dana White's Contender Series, where prospective fighters duke it out for a UFC contract.

"I remember Dana speaking to me afterward, and he barely talked to anyone else, but he was like, ‘man, kid like wow, that was the most intense, most fun wrestling grappling fight I have ever seen.’ Because in my other fights I'm just knocking people out," said Amil.

When Amil isn't in war mode inside the cage, he spends his time training kids inside his gym in San Rafael, Hurricane Athletics and Combat.



He's also the ambassador of a non-profit called the Guardian Project.

"It's a non-profit to give kids Jiu Jitsu lessons so they learn self-defense, confidence, a part of community, and they're doing that all across the world. And it was a big deal for me since I come from nothing. I come from a Third World country and I want those opportunities to open up for people everywhere", said Amil.

One thing for certain, Amil wants to rep the Bay Area every chance he can get.

Amil believes his fights are too exciting for UFC Apex and wants to perform in bigger venues.

"We grow up with all kinds of different people, we fight, we dance, we do it all in the Bay. We all have a little flavor out there. When you see my dance moves, that's what they should put me in an arena, because when you see me go in a ring, your boy got gigz and I want to show that to the whole world," said Amil.

The Source: KTVU sit-down interview with Hyder Amil















