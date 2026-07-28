San Francisco Giants' Casey Schmitt injures left leg in win over Brewers

The Brief Following the game, Giants manager Tony Vitello categorized the injury as knee discomfort, confirming Schmitt will undergo an MRI on Tuesday. The loss came at a brutal time for both Schmitt and the Giants. The 25-year-old infielder is putting together the best season of his career, posting a .270 batting average alongside 21 home runs.



In a season where highlights have been hard to come by for the 45-61 San Francisco Giants, third baseman Casey Schmitt has stood out as one of the team’s few bright spots.

On Monday night, that bright spot faced a major setback during the Giants’ 3-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

In the bottom of the second inning, Schmitt rounded first base before suddenly pulling up with an apparent leg injury. Grimacing in pain, he immediately grabbed his left knee. While Schmitt was able to walk off the field under his own power, he left the game with a limp.

Schmitt to undergo MRI

Following the game, Giants manager Tony Vitello categorized the injury as knee discomfort, confirming Schmitt will undergo an MRI on Tuesday. Vitello added that Schmitt is already ruled out for tomorrow's lineup.

"He has a level of toughness to him," Vitello said. "You hope for the best—injuries are a part of the game—and at this point, he's probably going to miss significant time based on what we see tomorrow. We're hoping it's as limited an amount of time as possible."

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Impact on Giants' Offense

The loss came at a brutal time for both Schmitt and the Giants. The 25-year-old infielder is putting together the best season of his career, posting a .270 batting average alongside 21 home runs. Throughout a challenging year for the club, Schmitt has provided consistent power and stability in the middle of the San Francisco lineup.

While the Giants managed to secure a shutout victory over the Brewers, the focus now turns off the field as the team awaits the results of Schmitt's imaging on Tuesday.