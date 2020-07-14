SF Giants, Oakland A's announce exhibition games ahead of 2020 season

The San Francisco Giants and Oakland A’s have announced there will be live baseball for fans to watch next week.

Ahead of the shrunken 2020 season, the teams will play a two-game series, each will host one. The Giants will visit the Oakland Coliseum on July 20 at 6:40 p.m. and the A’s head to Oracle Park the following day for 6:45 p.m. start.

The coronavirus pandemic halted the start of the season and led to settling on a 60-game schedule. The Giants and A’s will meet twice during the regular season, with three games in San Francisco Aug 14-16 and three in Oakland Sept 18-20.

And although the game will be played in front of no fans, it marks the first major test for how prepared each club is to host a ballgame.

The Giants will have a day off following the exhibition games before heading to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers for the July 23 season opener. The A's will have an extra day off before they too head south to face the Angels on July 24.

