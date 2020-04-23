This Day in Sports History: April 23

April 23rd will always be a “who knows how things might have turned out” day for the San Francisco 49ers. That’s when they selected Alex Smith, with the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft. Cal product, and 49er fan, Aaron Rodgers, fell all the way to 24, where he was taken by the Green Bay Packers.

April 23 was a signature game in the Warriors championship run of 2015. Steph Curry’s second try at a three point shot sent their game with New Orleans into overtime. Behind Curry’s 40-points, the Warriors came from down 20 after 3 quarters, and took a 3-0 lead in the series.

On this day last year, the Sharks' Joe Pavelski was bloodied by a cross check. With Vegas serving a major penalty, San Jose scored four power play goals in 4 minutes to tie the game. The Sharks won in overtime, eliminating the Golden Knights in game 7.

Baseball history was also made at Dodger stadium on this day in 1999. The Cardinals - Fernando Tatis hit a pair of grand slams in the same inning, the only time that’s ever happened.

That's This Day in Sports History for April 23.