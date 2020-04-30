This Day in Sports History: April 30

It’s hard to find a bigger day in baseball history than April 30th.

On this day in 1939, the game’s iron horse, Lou Gehrig played his 2,130th consecutive, and final major leauge game. Gehrig was diagnosed with ALS, and died two years later.

On this day in 1961, Willie Mays joined an elite club that included Gehrig. At County Stadium in Milwaukee, Mays homered four times in the same game; the ninth player to do that.

And it was on this day in 1971 that the Milwaukee Bucks won their one and only NBA Championship. Led by the veteran Oscar Robertson, and the young Kareem Bdul Jabbar, the Bucks swept the Baltimore Bullets, four games to none.

That’s this day in sports, for April 30th.