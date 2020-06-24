This Day in Sports History: June 24

On this day in 1997, Mark McGwire had even the Seattle Mariner broadcasters raving. His tape-measure home run in the Kingdome was estimated to have traveled 538 feet.

Speaking of length, it was on this day in 2010 that the longest match in tennis history was continued. Suspended by darkness the previous day, John Isner and Nicholas Mahut began a fifth and deciding set that set was decided 70-68, the next day. Isner the winner in a match that lasted eleven hours and five minutes in all.

That’s This Day in Sports History for June 24th.