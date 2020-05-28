This Day in Sports History: May 28

The Warriors have been a nightmare for the Houston Rockets in the post season. On this day two years ago, in a seventh, and deciding game, the Warriors erased a 15-point deficit. Houston went 1-for-21 from three point range in the second half. And the Warriors were headed to their fourth straight NBA Championship series.

When it comes to baseball history, Barry Bonds liked may 28th. It was on this day in 2006 that Bonds passed Babe Ruth with home run number 715, and moved into second place on the all-time list.

Two years earlier on this day, Bonds sent everybody home with number 671.

And speaking of Giants and homers, it was on this day in 1951, that a rookie by the name of Willie Mays hit the first of his eventual 660 career home runs.

That’s this day in sports history for May 28th.