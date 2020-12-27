Warriors center Marquese Chriss out for season with broken leg: report

article

The Golden State Warriors have been delivered another tough blow. Center Marquese Chriss broke his right leg, according to multiple reports.

Chriss, who didn't appear to injure himself in Friday's loss, will miss the rest of the season, as first reported by The Athletic.

The 23-year-old in his sixth career season averaged 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds in 59 games with the Warriors last year when the team was missing their star players. He handled the majority of minutes at his position but that was poised to change this year after the Dubs drafted James Wiseman with the No. 2 pick.

MORE: Klay Thompson undergoes surgery on torn Achilles, full recovery expected

With Draymond Green still yet to start his season due to a foot injury, Wiseman’s minutes will likely grow.

The 0-2 Warriors have lost both games decidedly this season, with the Milwaukee Bucks handing them an embarrassing 138 - 99 loss on Christmas Day. They’ll face the Chicago Bulls Sunday at 5 p.m.

