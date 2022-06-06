Warriors fans revel in team's Game 2 smackdown of Celtics

Chase Center was packed Sunday for Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The Warriors got a huge win at home to even out the series with the Boston Celtics 1-1.

Fan Elijah Jonah called the experience of being at the game, "The best experience I ever had in my entire life."

The energy inside Chase Center was electric.

"I was cheering really loud honestly my voice is almost gone, very close to gone," said fan Matthew Leong.

Outside the arena, fans without tickets gathered to watch the game in Thrive City, where it was played on a jumbo screen.

There was music, food, and entertainment.

"I’m excited," said fan Francine Turner. "I know the warriors have this."

There were also some fans wearing goggles and floaties, for a "Poole party" to cheer on guard Jordan Poole.

One member of the group named Vincius said, "I’m a huge fan and I hope he throws a great game today so we can get the win and make it back before we go to Boston."

Poole was a star in Game 2. The crowd exploded when he drained a deep buzzer-beater from half-court to end the 3rd quarter.

"Jordan Poole was the factor of this game half-court shot turned the energy up," said fan Elijah Jonas.

This game was a must-win, fans said. The Warriors were coming off a loss in Game 1 and head to Boston for the next two games.

Celtics fans said it was tough being surrounded by Dub Nation but they still had fun.

"We did what we needed to do. We stole one," said Celtics fan Dean Moore. "We go back to Boston and we’re good."