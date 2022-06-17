Warriors fans still basking in the glory of championship win

The Warriors' win Thursday night thrilled Dub Nation.

From the moment the doors to the Warriors store opened on Friday fans streamed in to collect the very latest in Warriors wear.

"I got hats, I got T-shirts, yeah baby," said Otto Gaytan "We're champions one more time!"

Gaytan has deep ties to the team and Chase Center, he even has the video evidence that he was one of the people who built it. He says this is just the beginning of the legacy that will unfold here.

"It's awesome man," said Gaytan. "It's a great feeling, and we're going to do it again. Like I said this team is barely getting started again."

Fans were electrified by Game 6, watching MVP Steph Curry, veterans Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, and relative newcomers like Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins connect with Dub Nation, and make history.

"We believe in each other," said Warriors fan Preston Cheek Jr. "It's not just one person or the third person, it's everyone from the 12th man all the way up and that's just amazing and beautiful. I think that's a lot of what the world needs."

On Wednesday KTVU caught up with Warriors fan Tom Cieszynski and his family as they made their way to Boston for a family celebration. Cieszynski also happened to score tickets to Game 6.

Cieszynski says there was only one other Dubs fan in his section, and the noise inside TD Garden was deafening at first.

He says when he left the Bay Area he was hoping to watch history unfold, and now he says he wasn't disappointed.

"As soon as the Warriors started punching back hitting those threes, it got quieter," said Cieszynski. "Then Draymond his threes and it was like, silence. It was unreal man, it was awesome!"

With the NBA Finals behind them, fans now say there's only one thing left this season, the parade and celebration of the first championship since the team returned to San Francisco.

"And when they come back, what do you get? A championship team," said Alfredo Lewis.

"Awesome, just awesome," said Karen Lewis. "Just the finish, this was just, this is it. Warriors, Warriors, Warriors!"

Fans said this championship was special.

Two years ago the team was at a low, star players injured and the worst record in the NBA. However, they proved they could turn it around with the heart of a Warrior.