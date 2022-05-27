Warriors in position for another NBA championship

The Golden State Warriors clinched their position in this season's NBA Finals.

The Dubs go into the Finals with home court advantage, Game 1 and Game 2 will be played at Chase Center next week.

Dub Nation is still enjoying the afterglow of Thursday night's win over the Dallas Mavericks, securing their spot in the Finals.

On Friday morning the Warriors store opened up with this year's must have Dubs accessories — the 2022 NBA Finals hat and T-shirt.

"I got this Warriors hat, and then I got the shirt," said Oscar Bugayong. "It's the best, it's a nice hat, we're going all the way to the Finals!"

Pre-sale tickets were available Friday for Chase cardholders and tickets open up to the general public on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The Dubs reminded fans to buy their tickets from the team's official website to avoid getting scammed.

"We do notice during marquee events that fraud activity does increase," said John Bevan, Warriors Executive Vice-President of ticket sales. "So, we would encourage anyone looking to purchase tickets to please do so via Warriors.com"

The Warriors' good fortune spilled over into Gott's Roadside in Thrive City. The restaurant noticed a surge in business this post season.

"It's amazing because it's more business for us," said Claudia Carrillo, manager of Gott's Roadside. "People get to know that we're here, and we're open every day."

Carrillo said this might be the spot to hang out during the Finals for a little celebrity spotting.

In Game 5 the restaurant had a visitor who left a pretty big impression.

"Shaq came in and the crowd went crazy," said Carrillo. "So, it was very exciting it was awesome to see him come into our business."