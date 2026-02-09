Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance showcased Puerto Rico's rich history

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Performers wave the flags of sovereign countries in the Americas at the conclusion of Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny performance during Super Bowl LX Patriots vs Seahawks Apple Music Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 8, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

It was thirteen minutes of infectious energy and a vibrant celebration of Latino culture.

Global superstar Bad Bunny made history Sunday as the first ever artist to perform an entire Spanish-language set at the Super Bowl halftime show.

He honored Puerto Rico’s past and highlighted the growing influence of Latino culture in mainstream entertainment.

Puerto Ricans everywhere were flying their flag a little prouder the morning after the Super Bowl.

Boost in business at Castro Valley Puerto Rican restaurant

Authentic Puerto Rican restaurants in the Bay Area, like La Perla in Castro Valley, are reporting more business than usual.

The owner, affectionately known as "Chef Cheo," says that’s because of the spotlight Bad Bunny put on Puerto Rican culture during his halftime performance.

From power lines representing the island’s struggling infrastructure after hurricane damage to the 16th century sugar cane fields in rural Puerto Rico.

"He showed what Puerto Rico is all about. He showed the jibaritos, the sugar canes, the piraguas, we’re talking traditional things – he showcased what is the people of Puerto Rico," said La Perla owner Jose "Cheo" Ortiz.

Imagery reflected Puerto Rico's history

Dig deeper:

The 13-minute show featured iconic imagery pointing to Puerto Rico’s rich history and culture.

"The whole thing was about love, which is such a juxtaposition to what we've been hearing and seeing in the current social political climate," said San Diego State University professor Nathian Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, who teaches a Bad Bunny course at San Diego State, says the men playing dominos, piraguas, a Puerto Rican shaved ice cart, jíbaros and island farmers, all represent the island’s identity.

"[Lady] Gaga wearing the dress and she was wearing the light blue color, which was the original color of the flag of Puerto Rico before it was colonized," Rodriguez said.

The show also included a range of Latin sounds, including a Ricky Martin performance and reggaeton beats.

It finished off with an ode to other countries across North, Central, and South America.

"It was very emotional. I saw myself represented. I am not Puerto Rican, but I'm Latina," Rodriguez said.

UC Berkeley student participated in halftime show

Jacob Adler is a Cal student who was selected to be part of the cast. His costume, alongside hundreds of others, made up the sugar cane field.

He says the show came together with a lot of detail, all paying homage to Puerto Rico.

"It was really cool. We were told that it was a specific kind of grass Bad Bunny requested to be emulated in the costume that it was very significant to him," Adler said.

Not just a nod to the island he’s from, but a message of unity for all.

Something Puerto Ricans like "Chef Cheo" hope isn’t lost after the teams pack up and leave.

"I feel very proud that he represented us very well," he said.