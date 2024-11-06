Expand / Collapse search

Sam Liccardo wins 16th Congressional District race to represent Silicon Valley

Published  November 6, 2024 5:14pm PST
San Jose
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo talks about new housing for 300 unsheltered people. Oct. 23, 2020 

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo won California’s 16th Congressional District to succeed longtime Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, who retired after nearly three decades. 

Liccardo, a democrat, was a two-term mayor of San Jose from 2015 to 2023. Before that, he was on the San Jose City Council, where he represented the downtown area. He also used to be a Santa Clara County prosecutor. More recently, he's lectured at Stanford Law School and is the senior adviser and counsel for California civic initiatives at San Francisco-based Ground Floor Public Affairs.

Liccardo beat state Assemblyman Evan Low, who used to be Campbell’s mayor – the youngest Asian American and youngest LGBTQ+ mayor in the country in 2009. 

The district spans from the Peninsula to the South Bay, from Pacifica in the north to San Jose, and from Los Gatos to Pescadero in the south.

The Associated Press declared Liccardo the winner at 7:57 p.m. EST on Wednesday. 

