Trump says beating of Nichols ‘never should have happened’
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday said the footage of the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers is “horrible” and that the attack “never should have happened.”
Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols' funeral
Tyre Nichols' family and friends remembered him with songs of faith and emotional tributes Wednesday, blending a celebration of his life with outraged calls for police reform after the brutal beating he endured at the hands of Memphis police.
Kamala Harris to attend Tyre Nichols' funeral, White House says
The White House said Vice President Kamala Harris was invited to the funeral services planned for Wednesday by Tyre Nichols’ parents. According to the White House, Harris spoke with Nichols' family on the phone.
Family, friends in Sacramento remember Tyre Nichols at skate park
Hundreds of skaters, friends, and community members held a memorial at sunset, focusing on the special moments they shared with Tyre Nichols over the years.
Tyre Nichols' death prompts call for national policing standards
A candlelight vigil in Sacramento Monday for Tyre Nichols drew a crowd to the skate park where the 29-year-old skateboarder enjoyed spending time while living in the area.
Tyre Nichols investigation: Additional firings include officers, EMS workers
Memphis police say two more officers involved in the arrest, beating and death of Tyre Nichols have been disciplined.
Fifth police officer charged in Tyre Nichols death out on bond
Demetrius Haley, 30, and four other former Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols.
Skatepark vigil in Sacramento to remember Tyre Nichols
A candlelight vigil will be held for Tyre Nichols on Monday at a Sacramento skate park; the 29-year-old had lived in Northern California before he moved to Memphis in 2020 and was later beaten to death by police.
Hundreds protest in Oakland over beating death of Tyre Nichols
Hundreds marched through the streets of Oakland on Sunday chanting, demanding justice, and protesting the beating and death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis Police officers.
Tyre Nichols death revives calls for change in police culture
Tyre Nichols' case exposes an uncomfortable truth: More than two years since the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks touched off protests, policing reforms have not significantly reduced such killings.
Tyre Nichols: Memphis police disbands special unit behind beating death
The five disgraced former Memphis Police Department officers, who are also Black, have been fired and charged with murder and other crimes in Nichols’ death three days after the arrest.
San Francisco protestors and law enforcement call for justice in Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols
Protestors marched downtown in San Francisco, shouting their support for the family of Tyre Nichols and their horror at the video footage released Friday showing Nichols being beaten by Memphis police during a traffic stop on Jan. 7.. Nichols died in a hospital three days later.
Tyre Nichols videos leave many questions unanswered about Memphis father's death
Tyre Nichols was arrested by the so-called Scorpion unit, which has three teams of about 30 street officers who target violent offenders in high-crime areas.
Body cam footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating prompts demonstrations in Memphis, New York, DC
Massive crowds gathered following the release of body cam video showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis police officers.
Tyre Nichols death: What is the Memphis police SCORPION unit?
The police who are charged with the death of Tyre Nichols were part of a police unit called SCORPION, which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods.
Tyre Nichols bodycam video shows police beating Memphis father for several minutes
Police bodycam footage shows five Memphis officers attacking and beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on January 7. The 29-year-old father died three days later.
A timeline of events in the Tyre Nichols case
Tyre Nichols' death prompted murder charges against the officers and outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality.