Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols' funeral

Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols' funeral

Tyre Nichols' family and friends remembered him with songs of faith and emotional tributes Wednesday, blending a celebration of his life with outraged calls for police reform after the brutal beating he endured at the hands of Memphis police.

Skatepark vigil in Sacramento to remember Tyre Nichols

Skatepark vigil in Sacramento to remember Tyre Nichols

A candlelight vigil will be held for Tyre Nichols on Monday at a Sacramento skate park; the 29-year-old had lived in Northern California before he moved to Memphis in 2020 and was later beaten to death by police.