Racist, sexist graffiti spray painted on San Francisco City Hall

Workers who arrived at San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday morning were met with racist and sexist epithets spray-painted on the front door, Mayor London Breed said.

"This hateful act is a painful reminder of the work we still need to do," said Breed."Like many, I confront this kind of hate almost every day online. But I want to be clear, this disgusting racism and sexism isn't just about me, it hurts everyone in our city."

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott took to the X platform to decry the graffiti.

"We will not stand for this vile racism and hate," he wrote on the site formerly known as Twitter. "Seeing someone spread this hideous message is a sobering reminder of the racism that sadly still exists in our society. The SFPD will assist [the San Francisco Sheriff's Office] in finding whoever did this and bring them to justice."