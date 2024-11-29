Black Friday shoppers fill Union Square, crowds steady but not overwhelming

Many shoppers headed to San Francisco's Union Square on Black Friday looking for big discounts and festivities, including ice skating on the plaza. The atmosphere was lively yet manageable. Activity picked up in the afternoon, but the area was not chaotic or overly crowded.

Christy Davis and her son Luke soaked in the festive holiday spirit.

"It's so much fun, the sun's out, we get to ice skate in the middle of San Fran what could be better," said Davis. "We're a little surprised by how warm it was."

Black Friday is still the biggest day of the year for store traffic in the US, despite online shopping trends.

"I bought a brand new suit, a nice gray suit," said Scott Cramer, who is visiting from Carlsbad.



"I got these from Urban Outfitters, they're shorts, and from Nike, I got sweats, socks and a new pair of Air Forces," said Valentina Sanchez, who is visiting from Palm Springs.

"30 to 50% off, and then deals off sales too so it was really nice," said Valentina's brother Sebastian Sanchez.

10-year-old Madeline Bleiman and Edie Benezu shared what's at the top of their wish lists: an Apple Watch, and a dog, respectively.

The Chancellor Hotel on Powell Street said it's sold out this weekend.

"Here at the hotel we're fortunate. We have our seasonal guests that come from time to time, so we stay busy frequently throughout the season," said Front Desk Manager David Herrera. "But I have spoken to other people that work at different hotels and they have been struggling with their guest occupations."

Another hotel on the same street told KTVU it only had three or four bookings each night out of nearly 100 rooms.

Though Union Square appeared decently busy in the afternoon, Tyler Florence, who owns Miller and Lux Provisions on the plaza, said he expects flat to lower sales this weekend compared to this time last year, due to less foot traffic overall.

Analysts predict a solid holiday shopping season in the US, though not quite as strong as last year's, despite inflation easing. The price of many goods and services are still higher than what they were three years ago.



"Union Square is unbelievably important not just to the businesses, not just to tourism, but to the city at large. It is the largest producer of tax dollars in the city and all of that goes to the programs, and the places that us residents use," said Lauren Ellis, who is a board member of the Union Square Alliance and Gallery Director of CK Contemporary.



The San Francisco Police Department has a noticeable presence at every major corner in Union Square, and plans to maintain it through the holiday season.

This year there are five fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, so retailers are hoping shoppers buy early and spend more.