Stock market, Bitcoin soaring to record highs since presidential election. Will it last?

The Dow Jones, NASDAQ and S&P 500 all added to their record closes from last Friday, setting new all-time highs. Bitcoin, which was in the $37,000 range one year ago, is now above $87,000 today, 235% gain and this is even before President-elect Trump is sworn in. With so much financial exuberance around the election, what could go wrong?

The stock markets have increased, setting new highs, since President-elect Trump won the election. But ‘election elation’ may soon be met with certain Trump Administration policies that may cause market instability.

"Right now the markets are another example of hope triumphing over experience," said Terry Connelly, dean emeritus of the Golden Gate University Graduate School of Business and a former Wall Street investment banker.

Connelly sees dangers for the markets and the overall economy.

"A little bit of kind of conscious avoidance of some of the really well-known consequences of some of his tax and immigration and of the financially related policies," said Connelly.

Example: Though interest rates continued on their downward path, home loan rates have climbed. That's because mortgages are based on where interest rates may be over decades of a home loan's life.

RELATED: Why California gas prices could get even more expensive

New harsh tariffs on foreign goods can refuel inflation making the price of many goods higher. That could slow or stop interest rate decreases, possibly raising them again. U.S. tariffs could be met with counter-tariffs from China, greater Asia, Europe, Mexico, and others.

"You could get a recession pretty quickly if the tariffs became real and the mass deportations become real. And those sorts of interruptions would combine an economic recession with a stock market downturn of considerable proportions,"said Connelly.

Many cryptocurrencies have set new highs largely because Trump wants the U.S. to be the center of the crypto world. But, history has shown, cryptocurrencies can be very volatile as well as vulnerable to hacking, cyber theft, and too much competition.

"Upon taking office, I will immediately appoint a Bitcoin and Crypto Presidential Advisory Council," said Trump at a Bitcoin convention this summer."

"[This] is a 180 from his previous stance the last time he was president," said Michael Lee, Crypto expert on "Mornings With Maria" on Fox Business.

The child tax credit, Mr. Trump signed in his first term expires at the end of next year but could be retained by Trump and his Congress.