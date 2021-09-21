Giving Day: Meals on Wheels
Since 1970, Meals On Wheels San Francisco has helped seniors live their lives with dignity by delivering daily nutritious meals and performing safety checks on seniors who live at home.

Giving Day: Intertribal Friendship Center
The Intertribal Friendship House serves the cultural needs of Native people with traditions like pow wow dance, drumming, basket weaving, beading circles, cultivation of traditional foods and medicines, social gatherings, and ceremonies.

Giving Day: Warrior Canine Connection
For Veterans Day, KTVU highlights the work of the Warrior Canine Connection, which pairs veterans with service dogs to help them meet their physical and emotional needs. Alexis Baker spoke to Mornings on 2 about the training that goes into making the program a success.

Giving Day: American Indian Film Institute
KTVU is highlighting Native American Heritage Month by focusing on the American Indian Film Institute. The San Francisco-based group has planned a film festival that showcases the contributions, issues and people who make up the Native American community. KTVU spoke with Paloma Flores of the institute about the virtual film festival that starts this week.

Giving Day: Nuestra Casa
KTVU's Sal Castaneda talks with the Executive Director of Nuestra Casa, a non-profit organization that provides safety net services for immigrant and low income families in East Palo Alto.

Giving Day: Latino Community Foundation
KTVU's Sal Castaneda talks with a leader of Latino Community Foundation. The non-profit group works to unleash the power of Latino communities by making their voices heard in elections and beyond.