Voices For Change | July 5, 2020.
Presented by KTVU's Greg Lee
Voices For Change | June 28, 2020
Presented by KTVU political reporter Greg Lee.
Voices for Change | June 21, 2020
KTVU's Greg Lee examines the future of policing with an in-depth discussion of law enforcement reform amid ongoing calls for racial equality.
Voices For Change: social justice and sports
This week, Voices for Change takes a look at how the landscape of sports has reacted to the killing of George Floyd. KTVU's Greg Lee reports.