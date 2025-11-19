PayPal Park approved to host 15 concerts each year

Paypal Park is now permitted to hold concerts, an update that came from the City of San Jose’s Planning Commission Wednesday morning. The approval comes ahead of a busy 2026 for the South Bay, which will welcome the Super Bowl and FIFA World Cup next year.

New concert venue

What we know:

The home of the San Jose Earthquakes and Bay FC has now been approved to host up to 15 concerts each year. Local leaders hope it will bring big business to the South Bay. Mayor Matt Mahan has spearheaded efforts to bring more affordable events options to San Jose.

"We have it all here, and I don’t think our residents should have to go to another city to see the best acts, the best performances in the world," Mahan told KTVU.

Those big acts include names like Kehlani, who will be performing at San Jose City Hall Super Bowl weekend.

Good for the economy

Small business owners are excited to get in on the action for new events too.

Roy Dumlao has been driving a pedicab for five years, and events at local stadiums are big money for his team.

"I can ride up to 60 miles in a day and have maybe 30, 40, 50 customers, so that’s a lot," Dumlao said of event days.

John Poch is helping to bring events to San Jose through the San Jose Sports Authority, and he supported the PayPal concert effort.

"Our focus is to fly, play and stay in San Jose. If you fly to San Jose, you’re 10 minutes to downtown, if you stay in San Jose, here’s where you can play in San Jose," Poch told KTVU.

Some concerns

But some neighbors near PayPal Park worry sound and traffic will be an issue now that concerts are coming to the venue.

"It’s noise, and I’m sure they were there before the stadium was there. So how do you mitigate that? Where you listen to the community and get input? Obviously, the hours can’t start before 9 a.m. or go later than 11," Poch said.

The city’s approval Wednesday came with plans to monitor sound levels during the first two concerts to determine if changes need to be made.

Good 1st impression

"The Quakes are such good stewards, they took this input, and, sure, there’s gonna be some adjustments, but I’m looking forward to it," Poch said.

For now, people are looking forward to having more to do in the South Bay.

"We’re excited to bring the party to San Jose, so everyone can really participate," Mahan said.

Daniel Kachenko is from Palo Alto, but he often works in San Jose. He says he's hoping more opportunities to build community come out of events like these.

"Events where you stop and take a look at your city a second way, any sort of forum where that can take place in, is incredible," Kachenko told KTVU.