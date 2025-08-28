Bay Area sports fans have a lot to look forward to in 2026, as the Super Bowl, March Madness, and the World Cup are all set to take place in the region. The City of San Jose is determined to capitalize on the excitement.

"We are going to do things differently this time," said Mayor Matt Mahan.

Learning from experiences

What we know:

It's been a decade since Levi's Stadium in neighboring Santa Clara hosted a Super Bowl. San Jose officials said they have learned valuable lessons from that experience and are ready to direct fans their way.

"If we don't proactively plan a fan experience, bring in talent, put on concerts, and have a little more control over our own destiny, the gravitational pull is north to San Francisco," said Mahan.

San Jose 26 Campaign Launches

To ensure San Jose is a focal point, the city is launching a website and campaign titled "San Jose 26.

The site will highlight local hotels, restaurants, and special events. San Jose plans to host a series of 13 drone shows and 13 concerts around the major games.

However, next year's headliners remain a secret for now.

Featured article

"We will be doing a concert series right on the city hall plaza Super Bowl weekend. Probably the biggest name DJ in the world. I can't say just yet," said John Poch, Director of the San Jose Sports Authority.

Attracting Fans to San Jose

The city hopes these events will entice fans to fly into San Jose, encouraging them to stay and explore.

"This is how you express yourselves and get that brand well known," said Mookie Patel of San Jose Mineta International Airport.

"Really it's about making things accessible number one, being able to brand it so its identifiable for everybody, and make it affordable," Poch added.

Local Busineses Prepare for Influx

What's next:

Downtown businesses and restaurants are optimistic about the city's game plan. Sushi Confidential began preparations a year ago for the upcoming events.

"I don't think any other city has hosted this many events in such a short period of time as San Jose, and we're prepared. We're doing a lot of planning. And we're super excited to knock it out of the park," said Randy Musterer, owner of Sushi Confidential.

Officials hope locals will also take advantage of the events and take pride in their city. The festivities kick off in early February with Super Bowl LX.