article

More than two dozen chihuahuas, abandoned on the roadside in Calistoga, are now searching for their fur-ever homes. The 25 young chihuahuas were all discovered in the cold Thursday night, before being picked up by animal control officers and brought to the Napa County Animal Shelter.

"Luckily they were found covered. Some of them were in crates. They were kept together, but if it’s something that went on for multiple days, it definitely could have gone bad for them," said Luis Ambriz, programs coordinator at the Napa County Animal Shelter.

The pups have all been given check-ups and shots. Now the goal is to get them into the hands of local animal rescue groups, or the right homes.

"Everybody’s just having a really difficult time having adoptions, including large dogs, small dogs, just dogs in general," said Ambriz, who added that the influx of dogs has put further strain on the shelter, which is already full of animals, including cats and rabbits.

Abandoned chihuahuas in Calistoga

"When we have situations like this, it definitely just adds more to our plate, just trying to make sure that they’re going to find a good home," he said.

Featured article

The shelter isn't sure who owned the dogs, but their guess is either a breeder or someone who allowed their animals to mate, uncontrolled.

Fortunately, Ambriz says a number of animal rescue organizations have been reaching out, "to see [if] they can help, how they can alleviate some of the pressure that we are facing."

The support has provided Ambriz's team with added hope that these pups, and other animals in the shelter, could soon find the fur-ever homes that they deserve.

"Because you go home, and then you think about them, and you’re just like, I can’t believe that dog is still in the shelter."



If you're interested in adopting or fostering one of the dogs, the Napa County Animal Shelter says it will be putting up pictures of them as they're ready to be adopted, which should be in a week or two.

