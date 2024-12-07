Teen arrested after crashing truck into Discovery Bay guard shack, killing 1

article

A teen was arrested in Discovery Bay for crashing a truck through a guard booth late Friday night killing one guard inside and injuring another.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the teenage driver crashed into the guard booth outside The Lakes, a gated community in Discovery Bay.

CHP said they conducted a field sobriety test on the driver and alcohol is not believed to be involved.

The driver was also injured in the crash and was taken to a hospital in Walnut Creek.

At the scene on Saturday morning, clean up was under way, but the damage was still visible.

A window in the back of the guard shack was blown out and a blue tarp covered the gaping hole left behind after the vehicle was removed.

Leading up the booth is a long and wide strip of grass. Neighbors told KTVU the teen driver drove full speed along the island, hitting rocks and plants before plowing into the guard booth.

Neighbors say it's also not the first time a crash has happened near the gates.

One woman who did not want to share her name said four or five crashes at the entrance have happened recently and caused parts of the gates to break.

Pastor Marcus Burns, who was at the scene Saturday, told KTVU the guard who died was a maintenance worker and member of his congregation at Bethlehem Temple world of faith in Berkeley.

He described the man as a nice person who would help someone if it was in his power.

He also added that the man was not a regular guard on site, but that he was filling in on Friday night.