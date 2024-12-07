'French fry felon': Mom threatens employees over missing fries, police say

A mother with a loaded gun in her purse has been arrested after she allegedly threatened fast food employees over missing french fries, San Pablo police said.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon at a local San Pablo fast-food restaurant. Officers were called by an employee over a customer who was mad about missing fries from her order. The employee told police the woman sent in her kids inside over the missing food.

The employee told the kids to return with a receipt, but instead, the mother returned and allegedly threatened several employees, saying she had a gun in her purse.

Police soon arrived at the scene and the woman allegedly confirmed to officers that she had a loaded pistol in her purse, which her 9-year-old daughter was folding at the time.

The woman was soon arrested for criminal threats with a firearm and child endangerment. The children's father picked up the kids as the mother was taken to the county jail.