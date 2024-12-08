San Jose State's Nick Nash has a chance to win the Fred Biletnikoff award

San Jose State wide receiver Nick Nash is a finalist for the Fred Biletnikoff award, which recognizes the college football season's most outstanding receiver at any position.

He's the first spartan in school history to earn this kind of recognition. The once dual threat quarterback didn't see this coming to fruition.

"I think it is a little bit shocking. I wanted to have a good year. That was my whole goal. I didn't have very specific goals, but I did want to have a good year and a thousand yards at least and to surpass those goals, it is amazing," said Nash.

Before this historic season, Nash had thoughts of transferring since there was a new coaching staff.

One of the spartan coaches was able to persuade him with an offense called "spread and shred."

"The thing that gave me the confidence was Coach Stutz. He gave me a whole presentation about the receivers he had and the success they've had, so I was bought in as soon as he told me about that," said Nash.

The other two finalists for the Biletnikoff are Heisman candidate Colorado's Travis Hunter and Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan.

The two finalists are expected to be top draft picks in next year's NFL draft.

But Nash believes he is the right choice for the award since he earned college football's triple crown, which is leading the nation in catches (104), receiving yards (1,382), and touchdowns (16).

The flack Nash is receiving is based on him playing in the Mountain West Conference compared to a Power Four Conference.

"I've done it against the bigger teams we played. Oregon State, Washington State, Stanford. We've played some good teams, even Boise State. We played some good teams this year. I don't think there's that much of a drop-off in competition," said Nash.

Regardless of the outcome, Nash is confident that he has set a standard that it doesn't matter what level you play.

If you're one of the best in the country, people will notice.

Nash has spent six seasons at San Jose State, and he said he'll miss playing with his brothers, teammates, coaches, and SJSU's Associate Athletics Director for Communications and Broadcasting, Skye Kerstein.

The winner of the Biletnikoff will be announced on Dec. 12th during ESPN's The Home Depot College Football Awards.