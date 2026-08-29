Pokémon takes over San Francisco with record turnout, drone shows

The Brief More than 50,000 fans are expected in San Francisco for the Pokémon World Championships and Pokémon XP, the franchise's first fan convention of its kind. Downtown businesses are seeing a boost from visitors, while the San Francisco Card Show expects roughly three times its typical turnout.



Tens of thousands of Pokémon fans from around the world descended on San Francisco this weekend as the Pokémon World Championships returned to the city for the first time in a decade.

Throngs of Pokémon fans turn out

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Moscone Center has been transformed into a Pokémon universe, with competitive play, cosplay, photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and fans celebrating a franchise that marks its 30th anniversary this year.

More than 50,000 fans are expected for the Pokémon World Championships and Pokémon XP, the first fan convention of its kind.

"It is wonderful and amazing and overwhelming," said Sara Bartelt, who traveled from Los Angeles.

For many fans, Pokémon is a connection to childhood that has lasted well into adulthood.

"It means a lot to a lot of people and at this point it's been around so long most of us grew up with the franchise so we have a lot of childhood associations with it," said Aurora, who traveled from Texas.

Long lines formed for exclusive World Championships merchandise, including special San Francisco-themed items.

Chris Woo of Oakland said one of the things that stood out to him was the range of people who came together for the event.

"It's kind of cool to see though because one of my main takeaways is just looking at the people attending here and how diverse the Pokémon fandom is. Truly think I've seen fans of all ages," said Woo.

The event is also bringing first-time visitors to San Francisco.

Josie and her sister traveled from Texas and said they planned to make the most of their trip by exploring the city beyond Moscone Center.

"I'd love to see the Golden Gate Bridge, we've talked about going to Fisherman's Wharf and Chinatown and the weather is just so much better than Texas, which is just lovely," said Josie.

Fans bring boost to San Francisco businesses

Local perspective:

The influx of visitors is also translating into business for bars, restaurants and hotels around downtown.

Novela, a bar and lounge near Moscone Center, is hosting Pokémon-themed after-parties with specialty cocktails throughout the weekend. More than 450 people RSVPed for Friday night's event alone.

"It really helps our bar, but the neighboring bars and restaurants. It helps our employees, it helps the hotels around us it helps expose us to a larger audience," said Erica Mendez, events manager at Novela. "August is probably our slowest month of the year and this has been such a help."

Businesses said the Pokémon event is bringing a different type of visitor than a typical business convention. Many fans arrived earlier in the week and are turning the event into a longer San Francisco stay, giving them more time to visit attractions and spend money at restaurants, bars and other businesses.

The Pokémon economy is also on display across the street from Moscone Center.

Inside the San Francisco Marriott Marquis, the San Francisco Card Show is expecting roughly three times its normal turnout. Organizers said it is the first card show of this scale in the heart of San Francisco in about 20 years.

Thousands of collectors are expected to buy, sell and trade Pokémon and sports cards during the show.

"There's a handful of cards in the 7-figure range, there's definitely a handful of cards in this building in the 6-figure range, ranging from sports, like Jordan to Ohtani, or Pokémon as in Charizard and Pikachu," said Reggie Reyes, co-founder of the San Francisco Card Show.

The celebration extended to the waterfront Friday night, where hundreds of drones lit up the sky above the Ferry Building and formed some of Pokémon's most recognizable characters.

Two more drone shows are scheduled above the Ferry Building this weekend.

The Pokémon World Championships and Pokémon XP conclude Sunday. The final day of competition will move to Chase Center for what organizers say will be the largest championship finale in the event's history.

Betty Yu is a KTVU FOX 2 reporter. Follow her on Instagram @bett_yu or on X @bett_yu.