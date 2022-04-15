Bay Area forecast: Rain is coming tomorrow and next week

Bring your umbrella because it is expected to rain Saturday morning, meteorologist Steve Paulson said.

The weather will be cloudy and dry on Friday in the Bay Area. There will be a mix of rain and snow in higher altitudes around Lake Tahoe.

It is expected to rain on Saturday morning, but it should be gone by the evening, Paulson said.

Rain is expected to return on Tuesday and then possibly again later in the week. But whether it rains again toward the middle and end of next week depends on where a typhoon in the Western Pacific is headed, meteorologists said.