Winter Spare the Air alert in effect in Bay Area through Thanksgiving night

Thanksgiving morning will bring widespread fog to Northern California and while conditions have improved across the Bay Area, dense tule fog continues to blanket the Central Valley.

Drivers heading toward the Sacramento–Stockton–Modesto corridor should prepare for sudden drops in visibility.

Tule fog forms when cool, dense air becomes trapped near the ground, often persisting for hours longer in the valley "bowl" than along the coast.

Winter Spare the Air

What we know:

The Bay Area Air District has issued its first Winter Spare the Air alert of the season, in effect through Thanksgiving night. A strong temperature inversion, (a layer of warmer air sitting above colder air near the ground), is preventing pollution from rising and dispersing. As a result, any smoke released today becomes trapped at breathing level.

Wood smoke is the leading source of winter air pollution in the Bay Area. Its microscopic particles can aggravate asthma, trigger bronchitis, and cause respiratory problems, especially for children, older adults, and people with heart or lung conditions.

No wood burning, wood stoves or backyard fire pits

No burning wood in indoor fireplaces

No backyard fire pits

No woodstoves unless they are certified clean-burning

No manufactured logs or pelletsViolations can result in a $100 fine for a first offense, with higher penalties for repeat violations.

Why this matters on Thanksgiving

Holiday gatherings often mean additional traffic, busy kitchens, and more activity around the home. With stagnant air overhead, conditions are favorable for pollution to build quickly. Avoiding wood burning today helps protect vulnerable family members, especially grandparents and young children and improves air quality for the entire community.

Cozy alternatives

If you want that warm holiday ambiance, consider LED candles, electric fireplaces, or simply turning on the heater. These options don’t contribute to particulate pollution and keep the air safer for guests.