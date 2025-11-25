New wood-burning standards: What to know as Bay Area temps drop

The Brief This fall, the Bay Area Air District updated the threshold for issuing a Winter Spare the Air Alert. On a Winter Spare the Air Alert day, all wood burning is illegal. Just one evening of wood burning can release as much air pollution as a car driving 350 miles.



With colder nights settling in across the Bay Area — and Thanksgiving just around the corner — many families are preparing to light up their fireplaces for a warm, cozy holiday.

But before you strike that match, the Bay Area Air District (formerly the Bay Area Air Quality Management District) is reminding residents about new wood-burning regulations that could impact when and how you can enjoy that fire.

Wood-burning standards and Spare the Air

This fall, the Bay Area Air District updated the threshold for issuing a Winter Spare the Air Alert.

The limit for fine particulate pollution (PM₂.₅) has been lowered from 35 μg/m³ to 25 μg/m³.

That means the Air District expects 19 to 41 no-burn days per year, compared to about 15 under the previous standard.

On a Winter Spare the Air Alert day, all wood burning is illegal, including:

Indoor fireplaces

Wood stoves

Pellet stoves

Fire pits

Outdoor chimney's

Exceptions exist only when a wood-burning device is a home’s sole source of heat and it is EPA-certified or pellet-fueled and registered with the Air District. Traditional open-hearth fireplaces do not qualify.

Why the rules changed

The Air District says the new standard is aimed at reducing harmful wintertime pollution.

Wood smoke a major winter pollutant

Just one evening of wood burning can release as much air pollution as a car driving 350 miles.

PM₂.₅ particles are tiny — about 30 times smaller than a grain of sand — meaning they travel deep into the lungs.

Exposure is linked to asthma attacks, increased heart-attack and stroke risk, and respiratory illness, especially for:

Children

Older adults

Pregnant women

Those with heart or lung conditions

The updated rule is also designed to support prescribed burns, which reduce wildfire fuel loads and help protect communities during fire season.

What this means for your holiday fireplace

That Thanksgiving fire may still be possible — but it depends on air quality.

Before you burn:

Check for alerts first: Visit sparetheair.org or sign up for text and email notifications.

Have an alternative plan: Gas fireplaces, electric heaters, or simply dressing warmer can keep the ambiance without breaking the law.

Burn cleaner if you are allowed to burn:Use only dry, seasoned hardwood.Never burn trash, glossy paper, wet wood, or manufactured materials.Keep fires small — less wood means cleaner burn.Ensure your chimney is clear and cleaned each season.

Use only dry, seasoned hardwood.

Never burn trash, glossy paper, wet wood, or manufactured materials.

Keep fires small — less wood means cleaner burn.

Ensure your chimney is clear and cleaned each season.

Tips for cleaner, safer wood burning (when allowed)

Start fires naturally: Use newspaper or dry kindling — never lighter fluid.

Make sure your flue is open: A partially closed flue increases smoke inside your home.

Maintain strong airflow: A hot, efficient fire produces less pollution.

Upgrade older devices: Older stoves and fireplaces emit up to 70% more pollutants. EPA-certified devices burn cleaner and produce more heat.

Avoid burning on still, cold nights: This is when smoke is most likely to linger in neighborhoods and trap pollution.

Helpful resources

Check daily burn status at sparetheair.org

Learn about the Bay Area Air District’s new wood-burning standards here.

Follow the Air District on social media for real-time updates.

Residents can also call 1-877-4NO-BURN to check status by phone.