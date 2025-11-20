Weather officials warn of beach safety along Bay Area coastline

The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard statement for the Bay Area's coast that will take effect at 4 p.m. Thursday and continue through next Monday night.

The weather agency is warning of strong sneaker waves and rip currents along the Bay Area coastline from Santa Rosa to Monterey, and everywhere in between.

"Sneaker waves can unexpectedly run significantly farther up the beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties," the NWS said on social media.

Weather officials advise beachgoers to never turn their back on the ocean.

KTVU Meteorologist Mark Tamayo says these kinds of waves are predictable, but can still be surprising to beachgoers.

Waves can crash onshore with no warning

"While ocean conditions may be calm and inviting for several minutes, set waves can crash onshore with no warning and run up to the rocks and sweep people, pets out to sea," he said. "This is a predictable scenario that always seems to surprise beach visitors."

A storm system moved into the Bay Area early Thursday morning, making for a messy commute.

Showers are expected to diminish throughout the day.

Beach safety tips

If you're headed to the beach, here are some safety tips to know.

Never turn your back on the ocean. Sneaker waves arrive without warning and can surge far up the beach.

Stay off rocks, logs, and jetties. They can be lifted or rolled by incoming waves.

Keep children and pets well back from the waterline.

If a beach does not have lifeguards, use extreme caution.

When in doubt, stay farther back than you think you need to.