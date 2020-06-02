Heat advisory going into effect for parts of Bay Area

A heat advisory has been issued for parts of the Bay Area on Wednesday as temperatures are predicted to soar.

Communities in the in the hills and valleys of the North Bay, East Bay and South Bay as well as the Santa Cruz mountains are included in the heat advisory, which goes into effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

"Afternoon high temperatures will range from the 90s to around 102," the National Weather Service said.

San Francisco, the Peninsula and communities along the bay and coast are not covered by the advisory, although they will still feel the temperature rising, possibly into the lower 90s, according to the weather service.

The heat will be short lived as temperatures are expected to decline steeply on Thursday,