Rain is on the way, here is how much could fall across the Bay Area

A storm from the Gulf of Alaska is heading for the Bay Area it is expected to bring rain,wind and colder temperatures with it. The rain is expected to stat falling late Saturday night into Sunday.

According to the National Wether Service, the wettest day is expected to be Sunday.

Areas of the south bay could see anywhere from .30-1.00 inches of rain the not bay can expect to see between 1.00-2.00 inches.

A chance for scattered showers could continue into early Wednesday morning.

Gusty winds are also excepted.

The storm system brings mixed emotions for firefighters battling the state's largest wildfire.

The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and from 1/4 inch to more than 1 inch of rain over several days — to the Mosquito Fire about 110 miles northeast of San Francisco.

But, with the rain will come stronger winds starting Saturday, and the winds could throw burning embers and create spot fires despite the rain.

Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In the last five years, California has experienced the largest and most destructive fires in its history.

Evacuation orders remained for some 11,000 residents because of the unpredictable nature of the winds, McLean said, which typically blow in the direction of several canyons and could rapidly spread flames if gusts pick up.

The Mosquito Fire was 21% contained after destroying 78 homes and other buildings. Total containment of the fire is expected to occur around Oct. 15.