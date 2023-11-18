Rain, wind roll across Bay Area before eventually clearing out

The center of a storm that has delivered intermittent rain to the Bay Area over the past several days has finally moved ashore.

Saturday got off to a soggy start as rain and wind swept through the region. The National Weather Service anticipates the inclement weather to persist throughout the day, with the potential for scattered thunderstorms.

Daytime highs are forecasted to be in the 60s along the coast, around the bay, and inland. Overnight lows are expected to range from the 40s to 50s throughout the Bay Area. Some areas along the coast, Peninsula, and North Bay saw patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog is also expected in certain parts of the coast, South Bay, and inland in the evening.

While an upper-level low-pressure system continues to impact northern California, forecasters anticipate a gradual easing of the wet weather starting Saturday.

A high pressure system will then develop over northern California, ushering in dry conditions and warmer daytime highs from Monday through Wednesday next week, according to forecasters.

Bay City News contributed to this report.